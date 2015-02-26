In an exclusive Channel 4 clip from episode one of the new series, pun-tastic Tim talks to date Jenny about how online dating takes so much effort that it's like a "part-time job". “You have to really put the hours in," he says.

Having assumed he'd be the first of his friends to settle down, Tim is actually the last man standing and looking for "the one" in his late thirties. Jenny, who has also tried all the big dating sites (including rural dating site Muddy Matches) gives her hilarious take on the world of online romance.

Whatever happens between the pair romance-wise, at least Tim learnt one valuable lesson about love: Never try to woo a woman with Michael Jackson puns.

Get a first-look below...