Michael Jackson puns and the nightmares of internet dating in an exclusive First Dates clip
Tim and his date Jenny swap notes on the dating sites they’ve tried, while his Jacko love letters fail to thrill-her....
"You can trust me, I'm not a smooth criminal" is how eternal romantic Tim once tried to charm a Michael Jackson fan on an internet dating site. She never replied.
This is just one of the funny and rather touching anecdotes in series three of Channel 4's First Dates, which follows people having glorious and terrible blind dates in a London restaurant.
In an exclusive Channel 4 clip from episode one of the new series, pun-tastic Tim talks to date Jenny about how online dating takes so much effort that it's like a "part-time job". “You have to really put the hours in," he says.
Having assumed he'd be the first of his friends to settle down, Tim is actually the last man standing and looking for "the one" in his late thirties. Jenny, who has also tried all the big dating sites (including rural dating site Muddy Matches) gives her hilarious take on the world of online romance.
Whatever happens between the pair romance-wise, at least Tim learnt one valuable lesson about love: Never try to woo a woman with Michael Jackson puns.
Get a first-look below...