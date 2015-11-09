Buerk admits that "the ITV people were kindness itself, when they weren't actually torturing me," and even jokes that his fellow camp mates weren't all bad once they got to know each other.

However, "They starved us – quite deliberately," while the production crew were "fed like kings". The list of banned behaviour he was given by executive producers before the series aired included "nonconsensual touching", bullying and "harming the wildlife", but he reveals it was made clear that there was "no problem" with nudity ("in a nonsexual context") and sexual behaviour "that is reciprocated".

Now that he knows the truth, does he regret his time in the jungle? "After half a century on television I've found myself famous overnight," he says. "I have landed on Planet Fame – become something, someone, I have long affected to despise.

More like this

"Even worse, I am quite enjoying it."

Advertisement

Read Michael Buerk's full I'm a Celebrity column in the latest issue of Radio Times, available in shops and on the Apple Newsstand from Tuesday 10th November