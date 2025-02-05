One of those celebrities is Spice Girl Mel B, who wanted to prove that women can accomplish anything they set their minds to. In an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com, she shared why she decided to join the series.

The Netflix series won't be the first time Mel has appeared on an adventure or survival series, having taken part in Trailblazers: A Rocky Mountain Road Trip and Running Wild With Bear Grylls, the latter of which, she said, helped her build trust in him. But this time around, she was mistaken.

Mel B. Netflix

"I'd done a show before [where] I spent three days with him and so I trusted him, so when this show came about, I think I trusted him a bit too much," she told RadioTimes.com.

She continued: "I didn't realise that there was going be constant elements of surprise where you know nothing and you have to give up control."

While it was admittedly "challenging" for the singer, she "loved" every moment of it.

Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, Leomie Anderson, Mel B and Steph McGovern. Netflix

The first episode of Celebrity Bear Hunt saw the famous faces all try and evade Bear Grylls and head to camp with Bear hot on their heels.

Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, Leomie Anderson, Mel B and Steph McGovern were the first celebrities to be caught by Bear, which saw them become the first group of people to enter the dreaded Bear Pit.

As their time in the Bear Pit came to an end, Leomie Anderson became the first celebrity to be eliminated from the adventure series.

Viewers will need to watch all the way to the eighth episode to find out who emerges victorious and claims the title of Celebrity Bear Hunt champion.

