The latest immaculately dressed Sloane residents to hit our screens include Spencer’s ex-girlfriend Sophia Sassoon, who is sure to ruffle the feathers of his former squeeze Louise Thompson, infamously ditched for greener pastures (alright, The Bachelor).

Dark-haired 21-year-old Sassoon has chosen to swap her New York high life for the streets of Chelsea. “I’ve been enjoying ‘the city that never sleeps’ for the last three years," she says. "But now I’m back in Chelsea and can’t wait to catch up with old friends.”

“I’m single, so when it comes to romance, who knows what the future holds?”

You may have noticed three unfamiliar posh-looking gents striking a pose in the above shot – they’re best pals with excitable man-child Jamie Laing, heir to the McVitie biscuit fortune.

23-year-old broker Andy Jordan (centre) doubles up as a keen surfer and has dreams of one day setting up his own watersports business: “I’m stoked to be able to do activities with my two best mates Sam and Stevie.” (Yes, he did just use the word ‘stoked’). “Who knows, there may possibly be some romance along the way…”

Sam Cussins (right), also 23, is described as having a cheeky competitive streak which he channels into playing sport, especially cricket. He fancies himself a ladies man, schmoozing on the Chelsea party scene and hosting soirees at his Sussex mansion. “Naturally I’ll be looking to take a few ladies on a few dates – will certainly be interesting to see how that goes.” Ooh-er.

Also joining his plummy pals is “loveable and innocent little brother” Stevie Johnson (left). Born in South Africa, he moved to London as a child and attended Eton where he met – yes, you guessed it – Spencer Matthews. He's perennially single, but watch out for the cheeky charm and infectious humour that’s sure to reel in the Chelsea ladies… “I’m looking forward to getting to know one person in particular!” We wonder who he’s got his eye on?

And finally, after last season’s car-crash relationship with skimpily-clad Kimberley Garner, Richard Dinan fixed his sights on 21-year-old Ianthe Rose Cochrane-Stack, who he’s dated for the last few months and is now joining him on the show.

A model and fashion student, Ianthe has expensive taste and likes to be showered with gifts: “I met Richard through mutual friends - I hope I get along well with the rest of the cast, it’s a little intimidating, feels like starting a new school!”

Any fans worrying about the return of their favourite cast members need not fear, Channel 4 has confirmed returning cast members: Francis Boulle, Richard Dinan, Gabriella Ellis, Binky Felstead, Fredrik Ferrier, Rosie Fortescue, Victoria Baker Harber, Cheska Hull, Jamie Laing, Ollie Locke, Harriet Loder, Millie Macintosh, Spencer Matthews, Henrietta Moore, Ollie Proudlock, Louise Thompson and Mark-Francis Vandelli. Phew!