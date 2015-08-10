I'm in stunts. I do TV like CSI, and I do films and adverts. I doubled Turtle in Entourage. My parents were stuntmen and stunt co-ordinators so I was born into the industry. I do high falls from 60ft, I've been hit by cars, I've been in car crashes.

That must be impressive when you chat up women…?

I'm sure it would be but I don't really like to talk about that because everyone in LA claims to be something in films.

And anyway, I can't even remember half the stuff I've done. I just say, 'Check my IMDB'

More like this

How do you chat up women?

I don't even know. I don't have a line or any one way of doing it. I think you just know if there's something there. You just know through eye contact. I do get compared to Scott Disick. That's okay. I think he's the man.

Some of the boys have behaved pretty badly towards the girls in the past...

They seem like nice guys to us! We think they're awesome. We don't really know the background but we don't need to know, it's not our business. We've been hanging out with Jamie and Alex and they seem real nice guys.

You’ve been hanging out with Jess and Jamie – do you think they would have made a good couple if they'd have made a go of it?

I don’t know too much but broadly speaking, you can't force someone to like someone. We're at this age where you're like, 'Go for it'. If it doesn't work out, you're back to square one, with a little notch on your belt. There's nothing wrong with that.

Alik joined Made in Chelsea in New York and ended up moving to London for the next series. Would you do the same?

Hell, yeah! I'd do that in a heartbeat! I heard he did that and I was like dude, get me on that train!

We're having a good time. We're just seeing where it takes us, hanging out with these guys.

Advertisement

Made in Chelsea LA begins on Monday 10th August on Channel 4 at 9pm