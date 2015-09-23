Meet Strictly Come Dancing couple Kirsty Gallacher and Brendan Cole
"I just want to do as well as I can and not look like complete idiot!" says the Sky Sports presenter
Kirsty Gallacher is already loving the Strictly Come Dancing experience – "I'm a very girly girl. I love all this, it's great fun" – but she's not expecting to lift the glitterball trophy at the end of the competition.
"I will try. I don't expect to win," says the Sky Sports presenter. "For me this is very different so you can't compare it. For me it's a challenge that I just want to do as well as I can and not look like complete idiot!"
"I think we are going to have to work a lot on nerves for Kirsty," says her professional partner Brendan Cole. "Other people don't have those nerves but they'll have something else that is a challenge for them."
In fact, Kirsty would rather be presenting the show than competing on it...
"If I was presenting it, I would be fine. That's the norm! Tess, can we swap?"
⬆ Watch the rest of our exclusive interview above⬆
Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC1 at 9:00pm on Friday 25th September