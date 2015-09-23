"I think we are going to have to work a lot on nerves for Kirsty," says her professional partner Brendan Cole. "Other people don't have those nerves but they'll have something else that is a challenge for them."

In fact, Kirsty would rather be presenting the show than competing on it...

"If I was presenting it, I would be fine. That's the norm! Tess, can we swap?"

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC1 at 9:00pm on Friday 25th September

