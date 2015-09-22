He's not feeling overly confident, and, with mere days to go until the first live show, he doesn't have his sights set on the glitterball trophy.

"I have seen the odds!" he laughs. "I was the first name to be announced. I was 66/1 and no one else had even been announced!"

Vine's new professional partner Karen Clifton has faith in his abilities, though.

"He's very, very classy," says newlywed Clifton. "I think he has Fred Astaire deep inside here... You just need a top hat and you're ready to go!"

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC1 at 9:00pm on Friday 25th September

