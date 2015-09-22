Meet Strictly Come Dancing couple Jeremy Vine and Karen Clifton
"The BBC Radio 2 listeners who are into it will judge it in an objective way," says Vine. "They won't the swayed by the fact that during the day they listen to me doing something else."
Jeremy Vine might broadcast to tens of thousands of listeners on a daily basis, but he isn't counting on his loyal BBC Radio 2 fans to vote for him when it comes to Strictly Come Dancing.
He's not feeling overly confident, and, with mere days to go until the first live show, he doesn't have his sights set on the glitterball trophy.
"I have seen the odds!" he laughs. "I was the first name to be announced. I was 66/1 and no one else had even been announced!"
Vine's new professional partner Karen Clifton has faith in his abilities, though.
"He's very, very classy," says newlywed Clifton. "I think he has Fred Astaire deep inside here... You just need a top hat and you're ready to go!"
⬆ Watch the rest of our exclusive interview above⬆
Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC1 at 9:00pm on Friday 25th September