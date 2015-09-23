Meet Strictly Come Dancing couple Anthony Ogogo and Oti Mabuse
"I've never danced before, but I still want to win," the Olympic boxer tells RadioTimes.com
Olympic boxer Anthony Ogogo looks the part but – underneath that snug shirt – he's actually feeling "really shy" as his Strictly journey begins, he tells us.
"This isn't my world – and it couldn't be further away from my world," he says. "The contact in boxing is between big, horrible, hairy, sweaty men who want to try and punch your head off. That's what I'm used to. Now, dancing with unbelievably attractive women like I've been doing all week I do feel really awkward and uncomfortable."
He's determined to get past his initial wobbles, though.
"I'm so competitive – and I've got nothing to base it off. I've never danced before, but I still want to win. It's mad," he says, adding: "I think we are going to win. I've got the best dancer!"
"His focus, his speed and his energy" will work to his advantage, says new pro Oti. But his recent shoulder injury does mean that he won't be able to swing his partner around until at least week four or five.
"If you want to see me dance good, keep me in!" he says.
⬆ Watch the rest of our exclusive interview above⬆
Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC1 at 9:00pm on Friday 25th September