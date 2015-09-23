He's determined to get past his initial wobbles, though.

"I'm so competitive – and I've got nothing to base it off. I've never danced before, but I still want to win. It's mad," he says, adding: "I think we are going to win. I've got the best dancer!"

"His focus, his speed and his energy" will work to his advantage, says new pro Oti. But his recent shoulder injury does mean that he won't be able to swing his partner around until at least week four or five.

"If you want to see me dance good, keep me in!" he says.

