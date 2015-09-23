Meet Strictly Come Dancing couple Anita Rani and Gleb Savchenko
"Season 14, when they get the trophy, there will be a little sign on it: Gleb and Anita," says new professional Gleb Savchenko
Strictly Come Dancing contestant Anita Rani reckons this year could be the toughest competition in the show's history.
"They are all amazing this year," she tells us. "I think this year is going to a really tough year for the competition but a sensational year if you're watching Strictly."
As the dancers prepare for their first live performance, the Countryfile presenter is just keen to do her best – "I just want to be the best that I can be" – but her professional partner, new dancer Gleb Savchenko, has higher aspirations...
Asked how far they'll go in the competition, he replies: "All the way. This is it. Season 14, when they get the trophy, there will be a little sign on it: Gleb and Anita."
Can anything stand in their way?
"The fact that I want to throw up every time he spins me! That's a handicap, right?" she laughs.
⬆ Watch the rest of our exclusive interview above⬆
Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC1 at 9:00pm on Friday 25th September