As the dancers prepare for their first live performance, the Countryfile presenter is just keen to do her best – "I just want to be the best that I can be" – but her professional partner, new dancer Gleb Savchenko, has higher aspirations...

Asked how far they'll go in the competition, he replies: "All the way. This is it. Season 14, when they get the trophy, there will be a little sign on it: Gleb and Anita."

Can anything stand in their way?

"The fact that I want to throw up every time he spins me! That's a handicap, right?" she laughs.

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC1 at 9:00pm on Friday 25th September

