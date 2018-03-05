Tony Rodd is one of the former MasterChef finalists returning to the show in 2018 to judge a new batch of amateur cooks. Tony is best remembered for two things – a flair for chocolate based puddings, which prompted Gregg Wallace to dub him "the master chocolatier", and that distinctive waxed moustache.

Advertisement

Since becoming a runner-up in the 2015 series, Tony has continued to pursue his love of food and is now chef patron and co-owner of Copper & Ink, a local restaurant in Blackheath in south-east London promising seven-course seasonal taster menus of modern British cuisine alongside live music.