"Every now and again in a competition we all eat a dish that we will never forget," he said. "That is absolutely outstanding."

Laurence's meal also included a starter of hand-dived scallop with marinated cherry tomatoes, roast tomato dashi, strawberries and coriander oil seasoned with sansho pepper. For dessert, he prepared an aerated mint white chocolate, lemongrass and coconut ice cream, with passion fruit ripple and caramelised white chocolate crumb.

Laurence was delighted with his win. "It has been a really long journey, I have certainly learnt a lot about myself and found my feet," he said.

The young chef, who trained at the Ashburton Chefs Academy in Devon, beat fellow finalists Oli and Dean to the trophy.