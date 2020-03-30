After the five heat weeks, it’s knockout week, where the strongest 16 cooks from the competition return.

Split into two groups of eight, over two episodes, the cooks are tasked with creating a dish that they would put on their own restaurant menu or feature in their own cookbook, to keep their place.

So, who has managed to impress the judges?

Here's a list of all the contestants who've made it to the knockouts so far...

Charlotte

Charlotte (BBC)

Shaheen

Shaheen (BBC)

Euan

Euan (BBC)

David

David (BBC)

Sandy

Sandy (BBC)

Jane

Jane (BBC)

Max

Max (BBC)

Hannah

Christian

Christian (BBC)

Marla

Jasmeet

Jasmeet (BBC)

James

James (BBC)

Thomas

Thomas (BBC)

MasterChef airs Mondays and Wednesdays at 9pm with a Friday half hour show at 8pm on BBC. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.