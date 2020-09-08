So where did it all go wrong?

As various members of their families met for the first time since their wedding, the couple weren't talking after a spat the day before when she accused him of spending more time on Snapchat than with her.

Viewers seemed firmly of the opinion that Sarah had gone overboard with Telv.

More like this

One fan wrote on Twitter: "if this is what happens when Telv gets distracted on his mobile phone, God only knows how she'll react if he's late home."

When she stormed out of the dinner in tears and into the bathroom, the dinner guests were silent as Telv looked the picture of embarrassment. Many were wondering why he didn't at least try to talk her around.

Others were looking at the lighter side of the disagreement.

"If I had a meltdown every time my husband was more engrossed in his phone than me....I’d be having a lot of meltdowns," one posted.

Sarah's brother was talking sense at the dinner table, telling Telv that he could see there was genuine feelings between the newlyweds and he needed to swallow his pride and make things right with his wife.

He was an instant hit with viewers.

But would they? When he eventually went to console her in the bathroom, he was sticking to his stubbornness and explaining the he still didn't believe he'd done anything wrong.

Whether he was right or wrong, it wasn't what she wanted to hear.

Many viewers thought the petty argument was hiding a deeper issue.

Meanwhile, older couple John and Melissa provided an upbeat antidote to the other failing relationships. Their lunch was a delight.

"Is John the nicest guy in the world," asked one viewer.

The beautiful scene was complete when John's other daughter, Jess, flew in from London for a surprise visit.

It's the sort of scene that has been in short supply on season five of Married at First Sight Australia and viewers loved it.

Married at First Sight Australia teased the next episode would be a Boys' Night special and when the talk turned to wife swapping, it suddenly reminded viewers of season four.

Find out what happens when Married at First Sight Australia returns to E4 on Wednesday.

Advertisement

If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.