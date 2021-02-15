Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. Entertainment
  4. Reality TV
  5. Married at First Sight Australia fans shocked as Jessika sabotages Ning and Mark’s marriage

Married at First Sight Australia fans shocked as Jessika sabotages Ning and Mark’s marriage

Anything to deflect from her affair with Dan...

Married at First Sight Australia Jessika and Mick

Published:

It’s the final week of Married at First Sight Australia (what will we do without it?) and the drama is ramping up.

Advertisement

Surely, with the series racing towards its finale, Jessika and Dan’s affair will be exposed soon?

You would think so, but tonight was not the the night. The couple continued to keep their burgeoning relationship a secret, and Jessika shocked fans by using underhand tactics to take the spotlight off the affair.

In tonight’s episode, as they approached the next commitment ceremony, the girls and boys went on separate nights out. Jessika ended up in an extremely awkward conversation with Dan’s wife, Tam, who confronted her about a possible fling.

“I would hope Jess would tell me if anything was going on, I’ve been nothing but nice to her,” said Tam, not knowing that Jessika was determined to keep her feelings a secret.

“I don’t feel nice lying to Tamara, I want the ground to swallow me up,” Jessika told the cameras, before insisting to Tamara that nothing was going on with Dan, although she did find him attractive.

The pair then rejoined the group, where Jess faced further accusations about her feelings for Dan. Rather than tell the truth, Jess decided to “shift the focus” of the conversation, telling Ning that she couldn’t trust Mark because he’d told Mike he wanted to sleep with other women. Ning was left devastated and wondering where she stands within her marriage.

It remains to be seen whether any of the marriages will survive until the end of the series, or if Jessika and Dan will come clean to their respective partners.

Advertisement

Married at First Sight Australia continues tomorrow night on E4 at 7.30pm. If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide.

Tags

All about Married at First Sight Australia

Married at First Sight Australia Jessika and Mick
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

Subscribe and get 12 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!
Viners Organic 6pc Knife Block Set + Set of 5 Utensils, Bundle of 11pcs

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get a utensil bundle for the special price of £44.99

Upgrade your kitchen with quality equipment with this exclusive deal

You might like

Married at First Sight Australia Jessika and Mick

Married at First Sight Australia fans left outraged as Jessika and Dan ramp up their affair behind partners’ backs

NIGEL WRIGHT

What happened to Married at First Sight: Australia’s Susie and Billy?

Dan and Tamara MAFS Australia

What happened to Married at First Sight’s Dan and Tamara?

Nicolas and Cyrell.

Exclusive preview Married at First Sight Australia tensions rise as a rumour causes trouble