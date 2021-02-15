Married at First Sight Australia fans shocked as Jessika sabotages Ning and Mark’s marriage

It’s the final week of Married at First Sight Australia (what will we do without it?) and the drama is ramping up.

Advertisement

Surely, with the series racing towards its finale, Jessika and Dan’s affair will be exposed soon?

You would think so, but tonight was not the the night. The couple continued to keep their burgeoning relationship a secret, and Jessika shocked fans by using underhand tactics to take the spotlight off the affair.

Thought you had kept up with the Kardashians? Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

In tonight’s episode, as they approached the next commitment ceremony, the girls and boys went on separate nights out. Jessika ended up in an extremely awkward conversation with Dan’s wife, Tam, who confronted her about a possible fling.

“I would hope Jess would tell me if anything was going on, I’ve been nothing but nice to her,” said Tam, not knowing that Jessika was determined to keep her feelings a secret.

“I don’t feel nice lying to Tamara, I want the ground to swallow me up,” Jessika told the cameras, before insisting to Tamara that nothing was going on with Dan, although she did find him attractive.

The pair then rejoined the group, where Jess faced further accusations about her feelings for Dan. Rather than tell the truth, Jess decided to “shift the focus” of the conversation, telling Ning that she couldn’t trust Mark because he’d told Mike he wanted to sleep with other women. Ning was left devastated and wondering where she stands within her marriage.

It remains to be seen whether any of the marriages will survive until the end of the series, or if Jessika and Dan will come clean to their respective partners.

Advertisement

Married at First Sight Australia continues tomorrow night on E4 at 7.30pm. If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide.