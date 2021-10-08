What happened to Married at First Sight Australia’s Beth Moore & Russell Duance?

Missing your Married at First Sight UK fix? Well not to worry, as E4 has revived series eight of Married at First Sight Australia for Autumn.

And one of the couples looking for love on the series is Beth Moore and Russell Duance. The pair were matched on the series, which was filmed last year, but there was trouble from very early on.

Series eight aired earlier this year, meaning the couples have already made their final decision.

So, did Beth and Russell decide to stay together? And where are they are now?

Here’s everything you need to know.

What happened to Beth and Russell?

It wasn’t a match made in heaven for retail worker/student Beth, 39, and diesel mechanic Russell, 37. The duo realised they were completely different from early on, with Beth breaking down after the wedding as she admitted she didn’t feel a connection.

“I feel like a s*** person because I don’t have that feeling that I wanted to have,” she said.

The pair decided to stay until the second commitment ceremony, where they eventually called it quits.

The news was leaked before then, however, when Russell reportedly went to a bar and told a woman he was single three months before the show aired.

Where are Beth and Russell now?

Beth appears to be single at the moment, but is enjoying her busy life.

Speaking about her time on the show, she said in a recent interview: “We had a lot of fun together and a lot of laughs, and we can talk like adults about how we were feeling. And I guess we just really kind of knew that nothing was really changing.”

It’s not known whether Russell is in a relationship either, but there’s good news as the pair have remained friends since the show.

“We speak every couple of days, especially at the moment, because the show’s been on,” Beth recently revealed.

“But even after we left he would call me maybe once a week, because I went into quarantine after we left, and so he’d always call in and just be like, ‘Just checking in on you to see how you’re doing.'”

Married at First Sight Australia season eight airs on E4 at 7:30pm.