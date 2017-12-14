Mark Hamill has been asked to do I'm a Celebrity
ITV had high hopes for who’d be going into the jungle
Star Wars actor Mark Hamill has revealed that he’s been approached by ITV several times to take part in I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!
Speaking to Good Morning Britain’s Richard Arnold, who’d just returned from covering I’m a Celebrity in Australia, Hamill confessed: “I’ve been offered that show a couple of times. I said, ‘Do I have to leave the house for it?’”
Not to a galaxy far, far away – but it would involve living in a jungle in Australia and probably eating sheep’s anus, Mark.
Whether or not that prospect appeals to him, with a whole new trilogy of Star Wars films in the works, we can't see Hamill getting stuck into those Bushtucker Trials anytime soon...
Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits UK cinemas on Thursday 14th December 2017