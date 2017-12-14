Star Wars actor Mark Hamill has revealed that he’s been approached by ITV several times to take part in I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

Speaking to Good Morning Britain’s Richard Arnold, who’d just returned from covering I’m a Celebrity in Australia, Hamill confessed: “I’ve been offered that show a couple of times. I said, ‘Do I have to leave the house for it?’”

Not to a galaxy far, far away – but it would involve living in a jungle in Australia and probably eating sheep’s anus, Mark.

Whether or not that prospect appeals to him, with a whole new trilogy of Star Wars films in the works, we can't see Hamill getting stuck into those Bushtucker Trials anytime soon...

Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits UK cinemas on Thursday 14th December 2017

