Maria Fowler and Harry Derbidge to leave The Only Way Is Essex
“New projects” beckon for TOWIE stars as they announce departures via Twitter
The Only Way Is Essex’s Maria Fowler and Harry Derbidge have become the latest stars to announce they are leaving the show.
Both used Twitter to share the news, Fowler tweeting: "I Would like to be the first to announce... After a rollercoaster year and after meeting with producers today we have decided that my time on TOWIE has come to an end.
"I am happy to be leaving the show on a high after 3 series and feel I am embarking on a new chapter in my life with exciting projects both personal and professional.
"Thank you for all your support during my time on the show and I hope to continue to keep you all entertained throughout 2012!!"
Meanwhile, Derbidge - who was among those rumoured to be facing the axe last month as producers looked to bring in new faces - told followers: "I really did not want you to all find out so soon but its out there, I am not in TOWIE anymore as I am moving onto different things."
Fowler and Derbidge’s announcements come following the departures of Amy Childs, Mark Wright and Kirk Norcross from the show.