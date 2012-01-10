"I am happy to be leaving the show on a high after 3 series and feel I am embarking on a new chapter in my life with exciting projects both personal and professional.

"Thank you for all your support during my time on the show and I hope to continue to keep you all entertained throughout 2012!!"

Meanwhile, Derbidge - who was among those rumoured to be facing the axe last month as producers looked to bring in new faces - told followers: "I really did not want you to all find out so soon but its out there, I am not in TOWIE anymore as I am moving onto different things."

Fowler and Derbidge’s announcements come following the departures of Amy Childs, Mark Wright and Kirk Norcross from the show.