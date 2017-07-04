The L word was being banded around a bit in last night’s Love Island though – with Kem and Amber saying it to each other too… but rather unconvincingly.

Meanwhile, Camilla is not feeling the love, having told a very keen Craig that she is not over the “emotional damage” that Jonny caused her.

Basically, everyone’s getting a bit carried away with their feelings. It’s probably the heat. But we don’t mind when it’s Marcel and Gabby because they’re the best two. And that fact is not up for discussion today.

Love Island is on ITV2 at 9pm