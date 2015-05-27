It was a tough night for the judges though, as the results saw several top names drop out. Singer/songwriter Ella Shaw was among the surprise acts to be voted out, placing seventh tonight. Plus popular twelve-piece vocal harmony group The Kingdom Tenors placed fourth, narrowly missing out on a final spot.

Dancer Dylan Byrd also grooved his way out of the competition and co-host Ant said it was a “crying shame” when comb player Narinder took last place.

Once the result was down to the final two - Jamie sent straight through via the public vote - the judges had to choose between dance troupe IMD Legion and UDI. It was confusing enough simply by the fact that their names are quite similar, but also because both groups had proved themselves to be worthy finalists.

More like this

“It’s brilliantly tough,” said Amanda Holden, explaining that the difficult decision showed the level of talent this year. But left once again to make the deciding vote, Simon Cowell called on the audience to help him after complaining, “Why is it always me?”

Again, Cowell decided to send the vote back to the public, and it was UDI that took tonight’s second place in Sunday’s final.

How either will up their game for Sunday’s final - perhaps Jamie will conjure the Queen herself onto stage? - remains to be seen.

Advertisement

Britain’s Got Talent continues tomorrow night at 7:30pm with the fourth semi-final