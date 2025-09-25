Maeve, on the other hand, appears delighted with her match, but a sneak peek at tonight's episode (25th September) has suggested trouble ahead.

As we wait to find out how their relationships fares, read on to learn more about Married at First Sight UK couple Maeve and Joe.

Who is Maeve on MAFS UK 2025?

Maeve. Ellie Merridale / Channel 4

Age: 29

Job: Aesthetics practitioner

From: Newcastle

Instagram: @maevemathieson

Self-confessed "troublemaker" Maeve is a 29-year-old aesthetics practitioner from Newcastle who is known in her town for being someone who constantly clashed with her parents over boys.

But now, she is older and wiser and has turned her life around, and is a proud mother to her son Archie.

In the experiment, Maeve isn't willing to settle for someone who doesn't put in the effort and she isn't the type of woman to blindly agree with men.

Maeve hopes the experts will help her bring down her walls so she can allow herself to stay strong, but be vulnerable with a partner.

Who is Joe on MAFS UK 2025?

Joe. Ellie Merridale / Channel 4

Age: 31

Job: Personal trainer

From: Huddersfield

Instagram: @joe_wood93

Joe is a 31-year-old personal trainer from Huddersfield who spent most of his 20s exploring the world.

Admittedly, Joe used to put partying over building true connections but, after a frank conversation with his mum, he has changed his ways and reshaped his life.

In the experiment, Joe is ready to admit he has always been quick to run away from problems in previous relationships and wants to find a partner in crime who loves living life to its fullest, just like him.

Are Maeve and Joe from MAFS UK still together?

At the time of reporting, Maeve and Joe are still together and in the Married at First Sight UK experiment.

However tensions appear to be brewing for the couple in a teaser for their honeymoon. While it was only a snippet of what's to come, the preview teased an explosive argument as Maeve walked away from Joe while they appeared to be at a hotel bar.

We'll be sure to keep this page updated with any developments!

Married at First Sight UK continues on Thursday 25th September at 9pm on E4.

Add Married at First Sight UK to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.