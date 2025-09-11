While on the National Television Awards red carpet, RadioTimes.com caught up with cast member Yas Zweegers, who promised "some real drama", noting that filming for the upcoming series was "chaos".

She added: "Some core friendships are really broken this series [and] there's tension in a lot of relationships. So yeah, I'm excited for it to come out."

When asked whether she's a bystander to the drama or embroiled in it this season, Yas revealed: "I feel like I'm quite involved in the chaos. I feel like I'm always involved in the chaos. I miss Miles [Nazaire] and Ruby [Adler] because a lot of [them aren't] there anymore, so it's weird.

"But there's a lot of new cast as well, which kind of brings a really new energy to the group."

Molly Paradice, Chuggs Wallis, Kit Paterson, Arman Pouladian-Kari, Rhianna Collins and Olly Claxton-Newman. Channel 4

Amongst the new cast members joining is Chuggs Wallis, who reality TV fans will know from his brief stint on Love Island in 2021.

Alongside him, Freddy Knatchbull's girlfriend Rhianna Collins and his close friend Olly Claxton-Newman are also joining the cast.

Newcomers also include Jules Pollard's best friend Maddison Tarrant-Willis, Made in Bondi's Molly Paradice, Yas Zweegers's former flame Arman Pouladian-Kari and chef Kit Paterson.

But that isn't all, with reality TV royalty Lisa Vanderpump confirmed to be making a cameo later on in the series.

Watch the new series of Made in Chelsea on E4 on Monday 15th September at 9pm. Stream all previous episodes now on Channel4.com.

