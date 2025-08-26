Up first is Chuggs Wallis, who appeared on Love Island in 2021. He has always been part of the Made in Chelsea world, having featured on the E4 series before his short but sweet stint in the villa. He is best friends with Tristan and Temps and doesn't want people to put him in the "lad bracket", as when you meet him away from the bar, he is "a very caring, loyal person".

Twenty-year-old Rhianna Collins will also be joining the cast and is currently dating Freddy Knatchbull. She describes herself as ruthless and carefree, so much so that between the ages of 16 to 18, her mother hired a full-time bodyguard to accompany Rhianna around London.

Elsewhere is 22-year-old Olly Claxton-Newman, who has been a close friend of Freddy Knatchbull for years. Maddison Tarrant-Willis, best friends and housemates with Jules Pollard, is also joining the series.

Viewers who tuned into Made in Bondi may recognise Molly Paradice from her previous romance with Tristan. She is now in Chelsea enjoying Pilates, a Matcha and a long lunch with the girls.

Molly Paradice in a screenshot of episode 1 of Made in Bondi.

Yas Zweegers's former flame Arman Pouladian-Kari is also joining the cast this series. He lives in London with fellow newcomer Olly.

Rounding off the cast announcements is Kit Paterson, a chef and owner of the sell-out The Candid Club. Alongside cooking and his modelling career, Kit is also a content creator.

And that isn't all. Reality TV royalty Lisa Vanderpump will be making a cameo appearance later on in the series, which is no doubt in relation to her nephew and recurring Made in Chelsea cast member Sam Vanderpump.

