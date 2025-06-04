However, as for when it will land on our screens has yet to be revealed.

Based on previous release patterns, though, we could be watching more SW10 shenanigans unfold later this year.

There's certainly plenty to get into following season 29's finale, from Sam and Tristan's business troubles to Julia and Yas ending up in a tearful confrontation.

Tristan and Julia on Made in Chelsea. Channel 4

Channel 4 also has yet to confirm cast details.

Of course, some cast members might not return at all, including Harvey Armstrong, who exited the show ahead of season 29's release.

However, those who could be expected to return include the likes of Ruby Adler, Reza Amiri-Garroussi, Olivia Bentley, Rebecca 'Becks' Collins, Maeva D'Ascanio, James Taylor, Ollie Locke, Gareth Locke, Miles Nazaire, Angus Findlay, Sophie Hermann, Freddy Knatchbull, Tristan Phipps and more.

Made in Chelsea is available to watch on catch-up on Channel4.com

