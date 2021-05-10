You can always rely on Made in Chelsea to bring the drama each week and tonight’s episode is no exception, with an exclusive first-clip teasing a tense chat between Inga and Ruby.

In the teaser clip, we see watch as Ruby confronts Inga about the lawn day after their previous face-off, saying: “I feel like it was just a bit awkward when I last saw you. I don’t want it to be awkward,” while Inga didn’t think the interaction was awkward at all.

Ruby continues, while her boyfriend Reza watches on silently: “I hadn’t seen you since the conversation we then had with Julius which was really heated, and you’re like thinking everything is fine when I don’t really think that they are.”

Inga responds by saying that she thought they’d be getting on, that they’d made amends and that they were just all laughing, before adding: “I kind of feel maybe there is bad vibes coming from you right now?”

“I really don’t want there to be any bad vibes so let’s just put it in the past, I just felt like it was a bit awkward that’s all I’m saying,” Ruby says. “I’m not here for any negative energy so it’s just about moving forward I guess.”

The pair were the centre of a fiery dinner party earlier in the series, during which Julius revealed that Inga had been flirting with him despite dating Miles, before Tiff announced that Miles had told Ruby – the girlfriend of his friend Reza – that she was his type.

Tonight’s episode will see Reza and Ruby reunite once again after taking a break with each other, while Tiff tries to convince Liv to make amends with Emily.

Made in Chelsea continues tonight on E4 at 9pm. Check out our TV Guide to find something to watch, or visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.