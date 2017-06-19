The student, who joined the show alongside Gabby Allen last week, said it felt “quite surreal” to be leaving the villa.

“I'm sad but I'm trying to have a positive outlook on it and obviously I've been given a great opportunity and experience being in there for a full week,” she said. “And I've left with some great friendships. Even though I didn't find love in there I've definitely come away with good friendships for life and I think the best is yet to come in the future.”

Asked who she thought could win the whole show, Tyne-Lexy reckoned that Jonny could “go all the way” if a suitable girl for him entered the villa.

“He's a gentleman, he's good looking, he's got good manners, he's chilled and he's still got chat to go with it,” she said. “He's got the full package really so if someone walked in that he fell head over heels for I think he'd definitely stay loyal to them. I think that would allow them to go all the way.”

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2