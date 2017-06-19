Love Island's Tyne-Lexy: 'mum and dad' Jess and Dom would "clash massively" in the real world
The student also reveals who she thinks could win the show
Love Island fans would probably say that loved-up Dom and Jess are one of the two strongest couples in the villa right now. But newly dumped islander Tyne-Lexy – who failed to pair up during Sunday night's re-coupling – says things would be very different between them in the real world.
“From how I feel, they're working in the villa because they kind of take the mummy and daddy role,” said Tyne-Lexy after leaving the show. “And they kind of like that kind of status in there but in the outside world I don't think... I think they'd clash massively.”
The student, who joined the show alongside Gabby Allen last week, said it felt “quite surreal” to be leaving the villa.
“I'm sad but I'm trying to have a positive outlook on it and obviously I've been given a great opportunity and experience being in there for a full week,” she said. “And I've left with some great friendships. Even though I didn't find love in there I've definitely come away with good friendships for life and I think the best is yet to come in the future.”
Asked who she thought could win the whole show, Tyne-Lexy reckoned that Jonny could “go all the way” if a suitable girl for him entered the villa.
More like this
“He's a gentleman, he's good looking, he's got good manners, he's chilled and he's still got chat to go with it,” she said. “He's got the full package really so if someone walked in that he fell head over heels for I think he'd definitely stay loyal to them. I think that would allow them to go all the way.”
Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2