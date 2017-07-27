Love Island's Olivia looks remarkably a-moo-sed to meet Chris's cows as she visits his farm
After meeting the parents, it was only natural Liv came face-to-face with the other important presence in Chris's life – his cows
Olivia has swapped her bikini for a pair of wellies after she headed straight out of the Love Island villa and over to boyfriend Chris's farm.
Just a day after she told RadioTimes.com that she was happy to meet the livestock but was "not touching any cow dicks...what are they? Udders", it looks like Liv was actually pretty pleased to be meeting Chris's cows on his family smallholding in Gloucestershire.
ITV2 cameras were of course there to see what happened, and we'll have to wait until Sunday to find out whether the pair managed to go a whole afternoon without having a fight in Love Island: The Reunion.
The pair also revealed to us that they would be "open to anything" going forward – including the possibility of a Katie Price and Peter Andre-style ITV2 reality show.
We definitely need more Chris and Liv in our lives. Make this happen, ITV2!