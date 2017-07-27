ITV2 cameras were of course there to see what happened, and we'll have to wait until Sunday to find out whether the pair managed to go a whole afternoon without having a fight in Love Island: The Reunion.

The pair also revealed to us that they would be "open to anything" going forward – including the possibility of a Katie Price and Peter Andre-style ITV2 reality show.

Advertisement

We definitely need more Chris and Liv in our lives. Make this happen, ITV2!