First up it's Chris and Olivia, embarking on a trip on their very own love boat...

And once they're ensconced on the prow of the glamorous super yacht, with a glass of bubbly in their hands, talk turns to their future together, from Chris's rapping career to Liv washing his underwear...

Olivia: “How are you feeling about leaving the farm and coming and living in London? You can stay at mine but I’ve got to tell you something and you’re not going to like it, my flat is a no rapping zone." Chris: “It’s part of my blood, it’s embedded in me. That game you don’t choose, it chooses you.” Chris asks Olivia if she'll wash his boxers. She says she will. “I don’t know how to use a washing machine, I don’t know how work a dishwasher, I can’t cook," admits Chris. "I’ll take you on once nice date a week so we can go to the zoo and see the animals,” he tells her. Chris asks Olivia how her parents will feel about their relationship: “I can’t say how they’d feel about you not backing me on certain things, but they know I’m a terror and the fact how you’ve managed me and how you are with me, they’re going to love you. I know they’re going to love you. And I know your mum is going to hate me…. She will because I’m such a nightmare, I’ve made her son cry about 16 thousand times.” Chris: “No she won’t. What’s there not to like?”

And then Olivia really opens up and gets involved in some bang-on self-analysis...

“I wanted you to know that even though you drive me crazy, when I look back on our time on the villa, I have put you through stuff. I’ve realised more than ever that I am a massive product of my past and I have coping mechanisms and one of them is to be a bitch and when I feel vulnerable, I will push everyone away. If I hadn’t come here and I hadn’t met you, I would not have realised that and I don’t honestly believe there’s any other boy that could have brought it out of me. I realise how much you put up with. You are insanely patient and that is the reason why I like you, one of many reasons. Apart from the fact you’re fit.”

Kem and Amber also get a sea view for their date but Kem's not wrong when he says “it looks a little bit like a wedding set up.”

But if that worries him, he's not letting it stop him from sharing his feelings with her...

“Obviously you don’t know what’s going to happen in the future but I’ve gone into it thinking you’re the girl I want to be with.” “I’m excited for you to be a part of my life when we leave. I’ve always just done everything on my own and I think that’s why I struggled so much. For the first time you kind of rely on someone else’s happiness and I think me getting my head round that, it’s unbelievable.”

So was it a good date? Erm, just a bit...

Amber: “That was literally the most incredible date I’ve ever been on in my life… We are so young but we’re madly in love with each other, we’re completely obsessed with each other.” Kem: “I did not expect to come here and be in love. I’m so lucky, look at her, she has everything and she is perfect for me, it’s the most amazing feeling ever.”

Last but not least, it's Camila and Jamie, getting La La loved-up with a string trio in Majorca's answer to the Hollywood hills...

They both agree that whatever happens next... they did it theeeeir waaaay....

Camilla: “Obviously there were ups and downs, but right now is the happiest I’ve been. And not just in here, in a very, very long time.” “The next step will be going back to reality and doing things our way.” Jamie : “The best thing about this, regardless of where we are and the situation, we have done things our way. That’s why I feel so good.” “I can’t wait to get out and see more sides of you which I know are in there, you just show me a little bit more each day and that’s exciting.” Camilla: “There is so much that we’ll be able to do, so many places to go.” “When I say that I’m the happiest I’ve been for a very long time, it’s hard to explain that in this context, but it’s feeling like you’re not quite as strange as you think you are. Or maybe you are strange, but someone else is too.” Jamie: “We’re both strange." “This has been pretty incredible, I’m not going to lie. I think we should have a little dance.”

Take it away...

