When initially introduced in series three, Casa Amor was a retreat that some of the Islanders were sent off to in a bid for them to test their relationships.

It was brought back for the fourth series of Love Island, causing dramatic scenes as Georgia Steel vowed to ‘stay loyal’ to partner Josh Denzel – who then coupled up behind her back with Kaz Crossley.

Dani Dyer on Love Island (ITV)

It also saw Dani Dyer break down in tears when she saw footage of partner Jack Fincham being reunited with his ex-girlfriend, Ellie Jones.

However, it has now been reported the role of the second villa may change in order to freshen up the format.

“Love Island bosses are aware that fans of the show are hoping for new and bigger twists this summer,” a TV insider told the Daily Star newspaper.

“Casa Amor was the ultimate test for islanders in their new romances – and viewers were left on the edge of their seats as producers teased potential betrayals and heartbreak.

“But after two years there are concerns the rival villa won’t have the same impact and that new islanders who’ve watched the show will see it coming.

“It all depends what happens when the series starts – there’s still a possibility Casa Amor will be used but at the moment producers aren’t certain.”

The source continued, “Casa Amor is more likely to open its doors to boost romance than start wars.

“It’s going to help romances rather than split people up.”

When approached by RadioTimes.com for comment, a spokesperson for ITV said that formatting points hadn't been decided yet.

With just days to go until Love Island returns, rumours are rife on who could be heading over to Majorca for a summer of love.

So far, a sex blogger, a Strictly star’s sibling, and a flight attendant are in the mix for 2019.

But it seems we don’t have long to wait until we find out, with the ITV 2 Twitter page teasing ‘a big announcement’ for Monday, 27th May.

Love Island launches Monday 3rd June on ITV 2