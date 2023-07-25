At the end of Monday night's episode, The Grafties were teased, with the event set to air on Tuesday night's show.

So, what exactly are the Love Island Grafties? And how does it work exactly?

Read on for everything you need to know about The Grafties, including the list of categories and nominations.

What are The Grafties?

The Grafties Love Island ceremony. ITV

The Grafties is a brand new awards segment for Love Island season 10.

During the episode, Ella Barnes will receive a text which reads: “Islanders. It’s time to get ready, as tonight there will be an award ceremony that’s all about you. The Grafties. The winner of each category has been chosen by the public #TheNomineesAre #RollTheTapes.”

The islanders will then get ready for the evening, before heading into the garden for the awards ceremony.

Each category has three nominees, and the islanders will watch a clip of each nominee before the winner is revealed. The winner will then collect their award and give an acceptance speech.

What are the categories and nominees for The Grafties?

Love Island's Jess and Sammy at The Grafties. ITV

The categories for the Love Island awards ceremony are:

Flirtiest Performance

Nominees are: Abi Moores, Scott van der Sluis and Ella B

It’s Giving Plot Twist

Nominees are: Jess Harding, Mitchel Taylor and Zachariah Noble

Most Snakey Sitch

Nominees are: Abi, Jess and Lochan Nowacki

WTF? Moment

Nominees are: Molly Marsh, Sammy Root and Jess

Best Head to Head

Nominees are: Whitney Adebayo, Ella Thomas and Mitch

Mad Moves

Nominees are: Zach, Tyrique Hyde and Mitch

Certain clips ruffle feathers among the islanders, as they get a front row seat to an array of conversations they weren't aware of.

During the ceremony, Tyrique says, “Lochan be pillow-talking with his girl too much," to which Whitney responds, “What’s wrong with that? Everyone speaks to their partner.”

Mitch’s nominations for ‘Mad Moves’ shows the moment he was speaking to Abi at the fire pit, confessing he didn’t think there was a romantic connection between him and Ella B.

“You said you didn’t want to kiss me?” Ella B says.

Abi then asks: “Didn’t you say forced?”

Mitch says: “I’m extremely happy now. This is the happiest I’ve been in this villa, believe me.”

But who has the public deemed worthy of each award? And will the islanders be left questioning connections and friendships following The Grafties?

