And the pressure is really on when Sophie discovers that new boy Connagh has picked her for a date.

Getting ready with Siannise, who was picked by incomer Finley, Sophie asks Connor whether he is going to make her a cup of tea, when he helpfully reminds her they aren't friends.

Sophie clearly has a good date with Connagh, who she later describes to the other girls in the villa as: “Like Anthony Joshua’s brother. He’s 6ft3, he’s a model, he’s a good looking guy.”

Elsewhere, Connor tells Nas that he’s “f****** losing his s***” at the news of the date.

Connor’s argument with Sophie last night attracted 13 complaints to Ofcom.

Love Island narrator Iain Stirling said that Connor’s behaviour "was not ideal".

“It’s not a good look,” he told RadioTimes.com. “He felt belittled because was masculinity is questioned. And he dealt with it in a way that is less than ideal.”

Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2.