The tattoo reads: "Hanging out in the clouds under the moon,” with her father’s signature accompanying it.

Discussing why she got the tattoo, Shaughna explained on her Instagram: “My dad hated tattoos and said he would never let me get one, so it was only right I didn't listen to him and went and got one with his signature on it.”

It may still be early days in the South African villa, but already things are getting tense in Love Island.

Last night’s Love Island saw Shaughna vulnerable in the villa after Eve decided to recouple with Callum.

Leanne is also at risk of being dumped from the villa, after Jess decided she wanted to couple up with Mike.

Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2