What happened in Love Island episode 56 last night? Full recap

After spending weeks away from their nearest and dearest, the Love Island 2022 line-up were joined by some familiar faces who shared their thoughts on the couples and events from the past two months – and no, Indiyah Polack 's mum did not let Dami Hope off easily!

It was a very emotional episode on Love Island last night, as the annual Meet the Parents episode aired.

Gemma Owen catches up with her mum and friend in the Love Island villa ITV

With the Love Island 2022 final fast approaching, it was time for the islanders to be reunited with some of their loved ones, as parents and family members paid a visit to the villa.

First to make a visit were Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page's parents. Both islanders got to talk one-on-one with their family before getting to meet their future in-laws – and Tasha's dad didn't hold back as he questioned Andrew about his antics with Coco Lodge.

The conversation ended well, with Tasha's dad welcoming Andrew into their family and saying that he'd be a good boyfriend.

Next to arrive were Paige Thorne's mum and dad and Adam Collard's brother and dad. While Adam's family were pleased to see him showing a more mature side to himself this time round and loved Paige, Paige's mum had some concerns for her daughter.

She felt that Paige had been acting differently to how she was with Jacques O'Neill, and was less bubbly with Adam. Paige reassured her that things were really good between them, and her mum understood.

Unfortunately, Dami's sisters couldn't make it to the villa due to COVID-19, so he had to talk to them via a video call, but that didn't stop them from grilling them about his Casa Amor antics with Summer Botwe. Indiyah got to meet them and they passed on a message from their mum who wanted to tell Indiyah that she loves her – so cute.

It was now time for Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu to sit down with her mum and brother, and Davide Sanclimenti to be reunited with his mum and sister. Ekin-Su's mother admitted that she could tell they were in love, and Davide's mum gave Ekin her seal of approval.

Lastly, Gemma Owen and Luca Bish's families arrived. Gemma sat down with her mum and family friend, who couldn't be happier with her and Luca's relationship. Her mum even admitted that she matched them during the first vote.

Although she missed her son, Luca's mum was happy to see him with Gemma and commented that she was even more beautiful in person.

It was such a lovely day in the villa, but as we know: nothing stays cheery on Love Island for long, as the islanders received a text later that day telling them to gather around the fire pit.

Andrew and Paige left Love Island ITV

Following Friday night's internal vote, which saw the islanders having to vote for the two least compatible couples, it was revealed that Ekin-Su and Davide had received four votes, Gemma and Luca had received three, Paige and Adam had received two and Tasha and Andrew had received one, meaning they were all up for eviction.

It was then revealed that the public had voted to save their favourite couples, and unfortunately as Adam and Paige had received the fewest votes they would be going home, and four remaining couples would go through to the final.

The Love Island 2022 final is on Monday 1st August at 9pm on ITV2 and the ITV Hub . Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

