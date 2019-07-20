But while Love Island will be our obsession for six nights a week, there’s a noticeable absence of coverage on Saturday nights – where we will be without an update from the villa.

Instead, on Saturday nights we have a recap of some of week’s biggest moments, as well as new unseen footage from within the villa in Love Island: Unseen Bits.

The show is hosted by Love Island voiceover comedian Iain Stirling, who will guide us through the Love Island highlights.

But for those Love Island addicts who aren’t satiated by the highlights show, fans can always subscribe to the Love Island app to see what’s happening and gain more clips and snapshots from within the villa.

Once again, Love Island is also being accompanied by its own official podcast – Love Island: The Morning After, which sees Love Island series three winner Kem Cetinay team up with broadcaster Arielle Free to get the inside scoop with what’s cracking in the villa.

And of course, Love Island fans can get the goss straight from Caroline Flack herself in Sunday night’s Love Island companion show, Love Island: Aftersun.

Love Island airs weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV 2

Love Island: Unseen Bits airs Saturdays at 9pm on ITV 2