But even with all those variables to consider, RadioTimes.com readers are very clear on who's going to end up packing their bags and heading out the front door: a massive 72% of those who voted think Marvin will be the one going home, with 17% picking newcomer Chris and 6% Ovie.

Marvin is currently coupled up with Maura but it's been clear for some time that it's not exactly a match made in heaven and she's made no bones about the fact that she has her eye on Curtis.

Will 29-year-old personal trainer and ex Royal Navy officer Marvin be able to extend his villa stay beyond two weeks, or will our readers be proved right?

We know who we're backing...

Love Island continues weekdays and Sundays at 9pm on ITV