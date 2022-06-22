Love Island's Olivia Attwood gives verdict on Davide's outburst

Attwood, who is hosting her first docuseries – Getting Filthy Rich – for ITV2, came in third place on Love Island's third season and became known on the reality show for her fiery temper.

Love Island 2017 contestant Olivia Attwood has shared her thoughts on last week's argument between Davide and Ekin-Su, revealing that she's enjoying the 27-year-old's "Italian passion".

Speaking to RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview, Attwood gave her verdict on this year's run, revealing that she'd seen Davide Sanclimenti's outburst after finding out that Ekin-Su had secretly been getting to know Jay.

Davide on Love Island ITV

"I got tagged into some stuff [online] saying Davide has joined the Liv Attwood Hall of Fame for temper so I watched a little clip and I was really laughing and enjoying his Italian passion," she said.

"But he seems like a really good character. And I've seen [Ekin-Su] crawling across the balcony to kiss some guy. I'm all for that kind of behaviour."

Attwood continued: "I was the queen of that chaos when I was in the villa. So I think that's great for the viewers. You're there to have a good time, so I love anyone that goes in the show and brings a bit of spice. You have to have that otherwise it would become monotonous."

Since leaving the villa, Attwood has appeared on Celebs Go Dating, Celebrity Karaoke Club, The Real Housewives of Cheshire, The Only Way Is Essex and her own reality show: ITVBe's Olivia Meets Her Match.

In her upcoming docuseries Getting Filthy Rich, the reality star explores the expanding world of selling sexual content online, from OnlyFans to 'sugar babies'.

Getting Filthy Rich airs Tuesday 5th July at 10pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub after Love Island. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.