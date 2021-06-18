Marcel Somerville says Love Island has been toned down for younger audiences

Former Love Island star Marcel Somerville has claimed the reality show has been toned down for younger audiences in the time since he entered the villa back in 2017.

The series is returning to ITV2 after more than a year away, with Love Island 2021 starting on Monday 28th June, but Somerville says it is a slightly more family-friendly show than it was when it first made it to air.

“The year before my series, there were people doing it constantly and as things progressed I think it’s changed and it’s not that sexually driven anymore,” he told The Mirror.

“They’ve made it more of a show that’s accessible for a younger audience because I think there was a lot of younger people watching it and they didn’t want to make it that kind of show.

“They’ve toned down that element of it because there were a lot of things happening in series one and two and, when it got to our year and the show blew up, they toned down on all the smoking, the sex, the drinking.”

He added that, in the early seasons of the show, people were drinking a lot more but producers changed the rules to allow islanders only a couple of drinks each night so they were not “drunk all the time and doing things they’d regret the next day”.

“They wanted to make it so people’s choices weren’t being blurred and they’ve made it open to a wider audience because of that,” he explained.

Earlier this week, ITV announced new duty of care protocols for Love Island contestants following criticism in recent years, including psychological support from pre-filming through to after the show and training on the negative impacts of social media.

While the official Love Island 2021 line-up has not yet been revealed, it is rumoured to include the show’s first ever disabled contestant, after producers reportedly approached social media influencers with disabilities.

Love Island 2021 will be hosted by Laura Whitmore after a successful stint on the 2020 winter series, with comedian Iain Sterling once again providing the show’s famous voiceover.

Love Island returns to ITV2 on Monday 28th June.