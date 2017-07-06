It may be a hit with up to two million viewers a night, but not all of Love Island’s audience are happy with the contestants' sunny shenanigans. 46 people so far have complained to Ofcom about the ITV2 reality series, with the majority of those criticising the show’s portrayal of cigarette use.

Advertisement

Yes, rather than some of the islander's *ahem* steamy behaviour, their smoking habits are top of viewers' concerns with 24 complaints made against the endless footage of contestants puffing away.