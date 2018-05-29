And it’s the latter which could make things pretty awkward for Flack’s first meeting with a certain person in the Love Island line-up.

In the 2001 movie, which follows a group of randy club reps in Ibiza, Flack shares a steamy love scene with none other than Danny Dyer – EastEnders veteran and father to Dani Dyer, one of this year’s Love Island contestants.

The film centres around Brad (Dyer) and Greg (Will Mellor) who are in a competition to sleep with the most women while doing their summer season.

Flack, who was 19 at the time, can be seen stripping off after confusing Brad’s room with her own and jumping into bed with him.

Caroline Flack, Is Harry on the Boat? (YouTube)

She asks if her friend can join them, but it turns out to be Brad’s ex-girlfriend who tries to attack him with gardening shears. Brad then wakes up to discover it was all a nightmare.

Caroline Flack and Danny Dyer, Is Harry on the Boat? (YouTube)

On IMDb, Flack’s character is listed simply as “Blonde”.

Flack told The Sun about filming with Dyer, saying: “The last time I met Danny Dyer I was in a film with him. If you Google it you will see.

“I was only young. I was 19. I’m proud of everything I’ve done, but you may see a bit of nudity.”

Well, the Love Island villa is no stranger to that.

Love Island begins on Monday 4th June at 9pm on ITV2