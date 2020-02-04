Love Island’s Demi flirts with new boy George while Nas remains in Casa Amor
Has Demi’s head turned?
Casa Amor is back, and it’s got everyone’s heads spinning.
One islander who fans might be surprised to see moving on, however, is Demi Jones – who is coupled up with Nas Majeed.
The style advisor, 21, only entered the villa last week, but she seems to have found something special with Nas.
She initially picked him to make her dessert on her first night in the villa.
And in a shock recoupling – just a few days after Demi’s villa debut – Nas chose to couple up with her.
But it looks like Demi may be about to explore her options on tonight’s episode, as new boy George Day makes a play for her.
As the duo sit down for a chat, George makes his intentions clear, telling her: “As soon as I walked in it was you. For me, you stand out.”
He adds: “There’s no messing about for me. I sound so cheese, but I’m laying it on thick now. I’m looking forward to getting to know you.”
And it seems Demi likes what she’s hearing, as she later admits in the Beach Hut that he’s her “normal type”.
“George definitely has the gift of the gab. Hats off to him, he is confident, he knows what he’s doing,” she says.
“My normal type is a cheeky chappie and he does pretty much fit that bill. I’m really interested to see what George pulls out the bag over the next few days.”
Over at Casa Amor, the boys’ heads appear to be turning as well, with Callum hooked on Molly Smith and Luke M getting to know Natalia Zoppa.
As Molly tries to find out what Callum’s thinking, Natalia helps by starting a round of quick-fire questions.
And when she asks if Callum would kiss Molly that evening, he’s left speechless.
Only time will tell who will remain loyal and who will jump ship...
Love Island airs weeknights and Saturdays on ITV2 at 9pm