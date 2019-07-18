The fireman is going to need a neck brace for the amount of times his head has been turned – after coupling up with Amber, he chose Joanna in Casa Amor, and insisted that she was the one for him after claiming Amber made him “uncomfortable.”

But despite his insistence that he has no feelings left for the Geordie singleton, Michael's keen to crack on again in the wake of Joanna’s dumping - and the pair even share a kiss.

Speaking to Amber in scenes to air tonight (July 18th) he said: “I’d hate it if I didn’t tell you, and I left tomorrow.”

Asked if they would be having the same conversation if Joanna hadn't been dumped, he said: “Yes. I would have to have this conversation. I knew that I still liked you. I just kept denying it to myself.”

An unconvinced Amber then questioned why he said he had found what he was looking for during a night at Island Club, to which Michael replied: “Did you hear me say any specific person?”

Things later got steamy during the 'Men at Work' challenge, which saw the boys having to wade their way through a construction-style course.

While Greg impresses the girls with his routine, choosing to politely kiss Amber on the cheek, Michael goes all out - planting a smacker on the lips.

“I actually cannot believe what is happening!” she said in The Beach Hut. “I cannot believe Michael of all people, pushed his pride to the side and said how he really felt.”

In a Twitter poll, we asked whether Amber should get back with Michael, with a staggering 84% of RadioTimes.com readers saying no.

And it seems Amber’s not got a lot of time to choose who she would rather be with, with Maura receiving a text confirming there will be an imminent recoupling, with the girls picking which boy they would like to couple up with.

Could we see Amber and Michael back together after all? Or will she pie him off for Greg?

Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2.