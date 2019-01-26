Jack performed with Eyal in pop group EverYoung from 2012 to 2016, after the two met at the Sylvia Young Theatre School aged 16. The two were half of the four-piece band that performed at schools and underage nightclubs, as well as releasing singles You Got Me, Icy Blue and Stuck in This Mess.

According to an archived version of the EverYoung site, Jack described himself as “the joker of the band”, saying that if you give him bad news “I will just find a way to make it funny haha!!”.

And, in case you’re wondering, here’s how Eyal described himself: “I'm Eyal Booker and I'm 16 years old, and within the band my nickname is Benji. Long story short: my dog is called Benji, and it kinda got passed onto me, by my good friends in the band haha!!!”

Unfortunately the group went their separate ways a few years later and Eyal tried to find fame once more on Love Island.

And Jack? Since EverYoung fizzled out, he says he’s been writing, performing at open mic nights and trying to get signed on a record label. “Sometimes it just doesn’t seem to be enough,” he laments. “I’ve been knocked down so many times.”

He adds: “I saw The Voice come up and I thought ‘this is my opportunity to give it one last go.’”

So, will the coaches turn for Jack? Could this launch him back on the music scene – preferably coupling up with Eyal for a new single? We’ve got our fingers crossed.

The Voice UK is on 8pm Saturdays, ITV