Love Island couples meet the parents tonight as the families enter the villa
The Islanders will find out what their other halves' mums and dads really think of them - and how they feel about them doing THAT on TV...
With so many loved-up couples in the villa right now, there's been plenty of talk about meeting the parents – but as viewers, we'd assumed that was one bit of the relationship we'd never get to see.
Well here's some exciting news... tonight the Islanders' families are entering the villa, meaning there'll be some emotional reunions but also that they'll get to find out what each other's mums, dads and even aunts and siblings really think of them...
We won't spoil it too much but we will tell you that, yes, Kem does attempt some Welsh on Amber's dad, that his brother's not too impressed that Chris has already been pencilled in as his best man and that everyone will get to have that #awkward conversation with their parents about their little princes and princesses getting it on on TV...
Yep, it's going to be amazing...
Love Island is tonight at 9pm on ITV