One Love Island: Australia girl is sent packing as the villa is stunned with a shock dumping

The islanders are in for a surprise tonight on Love Island: Australia as host Sophie Monk is stop by for shock dumping.

Advertisement

In a preview clip for the dating show, Soph can be seen turning up at the villa, much to the surprise of the contestants.

“Have you got good news or bad news?” one of the Islanders shouts at as he sees her, to which she responds: “I’m always the bearer of bad news.”

The presenter then asks the Islanders to gather around the fire pit as she delivers a bombshell.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

She says: “So last night, Australia was fully given the power. They were asked to vote for which girl they most wanted to see find true love in the Villa and the girl with the lowest amount of votes will be dumped from the Island.”

Shocked, Millie can be seen covering her face as Cassidy looks anxious.

The surprise elimination comes after Cass’s original partner Grant decided to couple up with Tayla instead of her, after previously telling T that he wanted to kiss her.

Cassidy and Grant argued earlier in the week as she questioned him about his relationship with Tayla. Grant appeared to deny anything was going on with them and Tayla continued to spend time with Josh.

However, she later admitted she still had feelings for Grant, saying in the Beach Hut: “I still catch myself looking at Grant. You always want what you can’t have.”

Tayla then told Grant she might pick him in the recoupling, leaving Cassidy in tears after Grant said he would like to be chosen by Tayla.

“I just feel so betrayed by her and even more so by Grant,” Cassidy said at the time.

In tonight’s episode, one unlucky girl will be sent packing.

As the newest arrival, Françoise, was not included in this vote, she is safe from the dumping. However, the same can’t be said for the rest of the girls.

One by one Sophie will reveal the girls who are safe, but who’ll be the last woman standing?

Advertisement

Love Island: Australia is on ITV2 at 9pm. To find out what else is on, check out our TV Guide.