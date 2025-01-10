After their relationship ended abruptly in 2018, Gabby has had two other public romances, but is now wanting someone to settle down with.

Will she find it in Love Island’s South African villa?

Read on to find out more about Gabby, what she’s been up to since Love Island, and why she’s decided to return to the villa.

Gabby Allen key facts: Age, job and Instagram

Gabby Allen on Love Island All Stars 2025.

Age: 32

Job: Fitness influencer and business owner

Originally From: Liverpool

Instagram: @gabbydawnallen

Who is Gabby Allen?

Gabby Allen is a fitness mogul and businesswoman who first appeared on Love Island in 2017, when she was working as a dancer.

She joined the show as part of a double bombshell arrival alongside Tyne-Lexy Clarson, taking Chris Hughes and Marcel Somerville on dates.

Marcel and Gabby’s connection was instant, with him choosing her at the next coupling-up ceremony.

They remained together throughout the rest of the season, winning couples’ games and quizzes to show how much they’d connected.

They eventually placed fourth, and left the show in a relationship.

What season of Love Island was Gabby on?

Gabby Allen. ITV

Gabby participated on season 3 of Love Island, which ran from 5th June to 24th July 2017.

Other Islanders that year included Olivia Attwood, Chris Hughes, Georgia Harrison, Mike Thalassitis, Jamie Jewitt and Camilla Thurlow.

Gabby entered the villa as a bombshell on day seven, and coupled up with Marcel at her first coupling-up ceremony.

Gabby is one of the few Love Islanders ever who remained with the same person throughout their entire time on the show.

She made it to the finale alongside Marcel, placing fourth.

Amber Davies and Kem Cetinay were crowned the winner of that year’s season.

What happened between Gabby Allen and Marcel Somerville?

Gabby Allen and Marcel Somerville.

Gabby and Marcel remained returned to the UK and remained a couple for nearly a year.

However, they unceremoniously split in 2018 amid allegations of cheating.

Gabby confirmed they had gone their separate ways in a statement on Instagram, saying: "Thank you to everyone for your kind messages, love and support.

"It's been a tough couple of days, I think I might still be in a bit of shock! But I'm sure in time I will be OK.

"I have the best family and friends around me. I'm a lucky girl."

Marcel later confirmed via his publicist that he had cheated on Gabby after they’d had an argument while they were on holiday in Mexico.

"Sadly, the rumours are true, Gabby and Marcel have split up," the statement read.

"Marcel can't really defend his actions as he knows he did wrong and will regret it forever.

"Marcel is upset that he broke the heart of someone he loves and someone that he shared so many special moments with, but with all the good times there are difficult times, and sadly Marcel and Gabby had been in a bad place at this stage.

"Gabby was a special part of Marcel's life, and he hopes one day she can find it in herself to forgive him."

Now they’re both set to return to where it all began for them.

What has Gabby Allen done since Love Island 2017?

In 2018, Gabby entered Celebrity Big Brother – the same year as Roxanne Pallett, Ryan Thomas, Dan Osborne and Kirstie Alley. She made it to the final, with Ryan taking home the win.

In 2021, she appeared in The Challenge: Real World/Road Rules.

Away from television, Gabby has been building a fitness empire, using her qualifications online to share health and fitness advice and routines.

Shape Up with Gabby now hosts retreats, fitness classes and courses, including a booty builder guide.

Gabby Allen.

Gabby has had two public relationships since her time in the villa, though sadly they’ve all ended in heartbreak.

Following her relationship with Marcel ending, Gabby was connected to Rak-Su singer Myles Stephenson.

Getting together in September 2018, their romance lasted just shy of a year, and they split in August 2019, when he was accused of texting other women.

"The newspaper articles are true. I am no longer in a relationship. I hope youse ‘ave all had a better week than me!" Gabby wrote on her Instagram Stories.

"If anyone else has anything they need to tell me, please do."

Gabby then started a romance with Brandon Myers, a model and fitness influencer who had previously appeared on Ex on the Beach.

The pair went public with their romance after a trip to Ibiza together in 2020, by which point they had been secretly dating for several months.

But after almost four years together, the couple split in 2023, with the pair wiping all record of their relationship from social media.

Why is Gabby returning for Love Island All Stars?

The cast of Love Island All Stars 2025. ITV

It seems that being a stunning business mogul and reality star doesn’t stop you also falling victim to the trials and tribulations of the dating world.

"It's the trenches out there!" Gabby said. "I feel like I have all my ducks in a row, it has been eight years since I went into the villa.

"I now run my businesses and I've grown up a lot... but I just haven't found 'the one' yet."

Love Island All Stars starts 13th January and airs Sundays to Fridays at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

