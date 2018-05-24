What there will be, however, is a smoking area outside the villa which will only be able to be used by one islander at a time.

There will still be a camera trained on the smoking area just to be sure, but obviously with only one person allowed in at a time, the hope is that no juicy conversations will happen whilst the islanders are out the back.

An ITV spokesperson said: "There will be no smoking within the Love Island villa or the villa garden this year."

More like this

Advertisement

Love Island returns Monday 4th June at 9pm on ITV2