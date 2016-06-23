Love Island 2016: meet Kady McDermott – will her relationship with Scott last?
Kady and Scott are on, off, on, off, on and off again more times than people have actually said 'pied' in this series of Love Island. Get to know more about the feisty contestant...
Love Island's Kady McDermott sure ruffled some feathers on her arrival into the villa, not least those of Scott Thomas with whom she's been on, off, on, off, on and off again...
Kady hit headlines when she – for wont of a better phrase – 'lost the plot' while locked in the hideaway when Scott went on a date with Tina. There was a lot of screaming. And bashing bottles on the fence. And rubbing her bottom on the window...
There's also been a whole lot of chat about 'mugging off'' after it was revealed Kady had said she fancied new guy James, which she'd promised Scott she hadn't. They said 'mugging off' a hundred times more and decided to stick together anyway, despite Scott's Emmerdale star brother Adam Thomas telling him he should tell her to jog on. Yikes.
But as the pair zip in and out of contention en route to the final, let's get to know more about Kady:
Name: Kady McDermott
Age: 20
From: Stevenage
Occupation: Make-up artist
Entry into villa: Public voted her in alongside Terry Walsh
Most honest quote: Describing her approach to things as making her a bit of a 'Marmite' character
Party trick: tap dancing, although this soon turned into twerking...
Loves: winding up Scott, flirting with Scott, rowing with Scott, kissing Scott
Hates: being locked in a room for a 'girls' night' while her beau goes on a date with someone else.
Lessons learned in the villa: to be careful slinging the c-word around because while you think its a joke, others really don't (aka Tina, who was on the end of one such expletive-filled rant)...
Love Island continues nightly at 9:00pm on ITV2