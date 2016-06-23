There's also been a whole lot of chat about 'mugging off'' after it was revealed Kady had said she fancied new guy James, which she'd promised Scott she hadn't. They said 'mugging off' a hundred times more and decided to stick together anyway, despite Scott's Emmerdale star brother Adam Thomas telling him he should tell her to jog on. Yikes.

But as the pair zip in and out of contention en route to the final, let's get to know more about Kady:

Name: Kady McDermott

Age: 20

From: Stevenage

Occupation: Make-up artist

Entry into villa: Public voted her in alongside Terry Walsh

Most honest quote: Describing her approach to things as making her a bit of a 'Marmite' character

Party trick: tap dancing, although this soon turned into twerking...

Loves: winding up Scott, flirting with Scott, rowing with Scott, kissing Scott

Hates: being locked in a room for a 'girls' night' while her beau goes on a date with someone else.

Lessons learned in the villa: to be careful slinging the c-word around because while you think its a joke, others really don't (aka Tina, who was on the end of one such expletive-filled rant)...

