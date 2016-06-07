Love Island 2016: meet Carl Woods
The car salesman reckons he's a Channing Tatum look-a-like and he'd love to go out with Jodie Marsh
Age: 27
Lives: Hertfordshire
Job: Car salesman
His hobbies: He owns over 30 cars and trains in the gym five days a week
Why he's got an advantage over the other guys: "None of them look like Channing Tatum. Being a Channing Tatum look-a-like is a bonus to say the least. I get told I look like him a lot."
His recent dating history: Broke up with his fiancée eighteen months ago
How would he sum himself up? "Charming, confident, game, outrageous and irresistible"
Celeb he'd date: "Jodie Marsh is definitely my celeb crush – she goes to the same tattooist as me"
The type of girl he goes for: "I want a girl that’s able to laugh at herself but equally someone that acts like a girl. I don’t want a best mate. A girl that makes the best of herself and is classy. And if she could look like Jodie Marsh that would be amazing"
His bold statement of confidence: "I don’t even understand what the word competition means"
Love Island continues nightly at 9:00pm on ITV2