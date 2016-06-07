Job: Car salesman

His hobbies: He owns over 30 cars and trains in the gym five days a week

Why he's got an advantage over the other guys: "None of them look like Channing Tatum. Being a Channing Tatum look-a-like is a bonus to say the least. I get told I look like him a lot."

His recent dating history: Broke up with his fiancée eighteen months ago

How would he sum himself up? "Charming, confident, game, outrageous and irresistible"

Celeb he'd date: "Jodie Marsh is definitely my celeb crush – she goes to the same tattooist as me"

The type of girl he goes for: "I want a girl that’s able to laugh at herself but equally someone that acts like a girl. I don’t want a best mate. A girl that makes the best of herself and is classy. And if she could look like Jodie Marsh that would be amazing"

His bold statement of confidence: "I don’t even understand what the word competition means"

