Lives: Belfast

Job: Wrestler and personal trainer

Claim to fame: He was a stripper in Ireland and now wrestles under the name Flex

How would he describe himself to the girls on the island? "Confident, unique, weird, funny and spontaneous"

On being Irish: "Everyone else is either English or Welsh. So my accent will definitely stand out straight away. Most girls that I speak to like an Irish accent"

Who would be his ideal woman? "I like the glamour model look – although you want a girl who can still look good natural. Lucy Pinder would be my ideal type – I’ve fancied her since I was 14"

On his attitude to life: "I don’t take myself too seriously. Life’s too short for that. Especially with a once in a lifetime experience like this"

Does he have a game plan?: "I don’t feel any loyalty to the guys, I don’t know them at the moment and I have to look out for number one"

