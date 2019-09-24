The competition has been running since 2005, and the inimitable Lord Sugar has helmed all 14 series alongside various personal advisors, including Nick Hewer, Margaret Mountford, and current board members Karren Brady and Claude Littner.

But this isn't the first time the businessman has considered quitting the series, after admitting last year that he previously threatened to walk unless BBC producers stopped portraying him as a "bloody ogre," and allowed his humor to shine through.

“Part and parcel of the agreement for me to continue doing the programme is for me to say that I am not going to be shown as that anymore," he told The Mirror at the time.

The Apprentice returns for its 15th series this year, with candidates including an Aladdin extra, a YouTube prankster, and an Elon Musk super-fan all in line to win a £250,000 investment from Lord Sugar.

The series is set to kick off with one of the show's most challenging tasks yet, as all 15 candidates jet off to South Africa, shadowed by Karren and Claude with pens poised over clipboards.

The Apprentice returns on Wednesday 2nd October at 9pm on BBC One