Lizzo searches for “big talented girls” for Amazon Prime reality TV show

Lizzo is on the hunt for “full figured models and dancers” as she teams up with Amazon Prime Video for a new reality TV show.

Advertisement

The singer, songwriter, rapper and flutist revealed on Instagram that she is looking for “talented big girls” who have felt “underrepresented and under appreciated” in an industry that often lacks inclusivity, in a bid to bring them into the mainstream in her new series, which she will executive produce.

“I BEEN WAITING FOR THIS ONE! Are you a full figured dancer or model? Have you felt underrepresented and under appreciated? THEN I’M LOOKIN FOR YOU! It’s time to find my dream team of beautifully talented big grrrls and @amazonstudios is helping ya grrrl on this journey!” Lizzo wrote in her video on Instagram. “We are casting NOW so head to BigGrrrls.com to apply. @AmazonPrimeVideo – it’s time to change the game!”

The unscripted series (currently untitled) will follow Lizzo “as she continues to search for dynamic, full-figured women to join her world and perform with her on stage”, Amazon said. “Only the most talented dancers and models will have what it takes to twerk it out on tour and stomp it out on the runway.”

The casting call, which is now open, says the project is looking for “full figured dancers and models who have for far too long been underrepresented and under-appreciated”.

It continues: “Here’s your chance to twerk it out on world stages and stomp it out on the runway for the adventure of a lifetime. Come as you are and be sure to bring good energy — and that ass. Got the juice? APPLY NOW.”

The Grammy Award-winner promotes body positivity and uses her social media platforms to spread the importance of self-love and embracing your body no matter your shape or size.

Lizzo first signed a deal with Amazon Studios last year, with studio chief Jen Salke describing the star as “one of the most exciting, creative, joyful artists in the industry… She has such a unique perspective and we’re so excited to hear her ideas for new content that our Prime Video customers are sure to love.”

Advertisement

In the mood for a film? Check out our guide to the best movies on Amazon Prime Video. If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide.